4 soldiers among 9 killed in avalanches in J&K

Srinagar: Nine people, including four soldiers, were killed in three avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir since Monday night, police and defence sources said.

An avalanche hit an Army post in Machil sector along the Line of Control on Tuesday, trapping five soldiers. A rescue operation was launched and four soldiers traced.

While three of them were declared dead, another was injured and was undergoing treatment at a local military facility, the sources said, adding efforts are on to trace the missing soldier.

Another avalanche struck a village in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on Monday night in which five civilians were killed while four others were rescued, police said.

In the third incident, a 29-year-old BSF jawan was killed and six others were rescued after an avalanche hit their post along the LoC in Kashmir's Naugam sector at 8:30 pm on Monday.

