4 from Kargil held in Israel Embassy blast conspiracy case

New Delhi: Four youths have been arrested from Ladakh in connection with the criminal conspiracy to allegedly execute terror activities in the Capital — in connection with the minor blast outside the Israel Embassy here in January.



Sources said they are probing whether and how these people were involved with the blast near the Israel Embassy in January this year.

Police said in a joint operation with a central intelligence agency and the Kargil Police, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had detained four persons, all students, from Kargil in connection with conspiracy to plan and execute terror activities in the national Capital.

They have been identified as Nazir Hussain (26), Zulfikar Ali Wazir (25), Aiaz Hussain (28) and Muzammil Hussain (25), the police said, adding that all of them are residents of Thang village in Ladakh's Kargil district.

"They have been taken on remand and brought to Delhi for questioning. Further details will be shared in due course," the official said. On January 29, 2021, a minor IED blast took place outside the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi. There were no casualties but some of the cars that were parked in the area suffered damage in the explosion. While the Ministry of Home Affairs had handed over the probe of the blast to the National Investigation Agency on February 2, the Special Cell in Delhi registered a case of conspiracy behind the blast and they are parallely probing this.

Recently, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for the identification of two people captured on a CCTV camera. The video shows two men, one of them carrying a bag, walking nearby the Embassy minutes before the blast.

Sources have said the probe is underway to ascertain whether these youths were the ones who appeared in the footage and if they were hired by someone to execute terror activities near the Embassy.

"Whether they had any grudge against the Embassy, whether they were hired by someone who was having a grudge with a foreign country or they just wanted to execute terror activities in the national Capital for which they chose the random place. These all will be under investigation," sources close to the probe said. The investigators are also probing whether the IED was made by them or supplied by someone else. The probe has revealed that this kind of IED, in the past, have been made by terror groups.