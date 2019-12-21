4 convicts in Jaipur blasts case get death penalty

Jaipur: A special court here on Friday awarded death penalty to four convicts for the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts that had left 71 dead and 185 injured. Magistrate Ajay Kumar Sharma pronounced the quantum of punishment amid tight security arrangements in the court. The serial blasts rocked Jaipur on the evening of May 13, 2008 within a two-kilometre radius in the walled city, popular also with tourists.

"The court awarded death penalty to four convicts under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) for planting bombs at different places," Public Prosecutor Sri Chand told reporters.

On Wednesday, the court had convicted Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman. Another accused, Shahbaz Hussain, was acquitted with the court giving him the benefit of the doubt.