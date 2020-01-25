4 children, teacher die after coaching centre collapses

NEW DELHI: At least five persons, including four students, were killed in north-east Delhi's Bhajanpura area after an under-construction coaching centre collapsed on Saturday evening.



30-year-old Umesh, identified as the owner of the building who also taught there, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari reached the spot immediately after the accident.

Kejriwal stated: "What has happened is very upsetting. The construction was going on illegally. We'll give orders to investigate how MCD allowed it. We'll request EC to allow us to provide Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the kin of the victims."

An official said: "The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot."

According to sources, there was construction going on at the third floor and approximately 30 children were there when the accident happened. The deceased have been identified as Umesh, Farhan Sultan (6), Krishna (12), Dishu (14) and Kirti Tyagi (10).

"I heard a big thud and soon alerted my family members that the house in the lane has fallen. I rushed out and saw the collapsing. There was chaos all over," said a woman who resides near the accident site.

"I rescued five children by myself. It was a horrible sight," said a man who helped in the rescue operation.

Delhi Police senior officers too rushed to the spot and later a case under Section 304 A has been registered against unknown persons.

"Amongst the deceased are four children and one adult. We have registered a case under IPC 304 A (Causing death by negligence) and 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery), the coaching was run from the house itself and the man who died was also teaching there," said Additional DCP Rajender Prasad Meena.

The entry to the lane was restricted as hundreds of people and mediapersons gathered there making it difficult for the rescue operations at the site.

Police are now verifying if rules were flouted at the coaching centre which was being run inside a house.