Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to 42, MHA lifts Section 144 till 4 pm
S N Shrivastava, who was appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) just three days ago, was on Friday given an additional charge of the post of Commissioner of Police in the wake of the riots across northeast Delhi that has claimed 42 lives so far. He will succeed Amulya Patnaik who demits office on Saturday.
Two special investigation teams (SIT) of the Crime Branch have been formed to investigate the cases of arson and violence since Sunday. Till now, 48 FIRs have been filed and more than 500 people have been detained or arrested even as 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed to maintain calm, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.
At least 82 people sustained gunshot wounds during the violence in the northeastern part of the national capital over the last three days, The Indian Express has learnt. Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, on the other hand, has been booked in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, whose body was pulled out of a drain on Wednesday.
