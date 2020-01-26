300 celebs to issue open statement against CAA

Mumbai: Over 300 celebrities from the creative and scholarly community of India, including actor Naseeruddin Shah, filmmaker Mira Nair, vocalist TM Krishna, author Amitav Ghosh, and historian Romila Thapar have expressed solidarity with the students and others protesting against the CAA and NRC.

The amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a "threat" to the soul of India, the signatories said in a note published on Indian Cultural Forum on January 13. Writers Anita Desai, Kiran Desai, actors Ratna Patak Shah, Jaaved Jafferi, Nandita Das, Lillete Dubey, sociologist Ashis Nandy, activists Sohail Hashmi and Shabnam Hashmi were also among the signatories.