30 persons have committed suicide: Madras HC on Ganguly, Virat endorsing online games

New Delhi: The Madras High Court has reiterated earlier concerns of celebrities and sporting legends such as cricketer Virat Kohli and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly endorsing online gaming applications, orally observing on Thursday that 30 people had killed themselves because of gaming applications.



The Bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Justice B Pugalendhi was hearing a PIL moved by Advocate Mohammad Razvi against online games as well as celebrity endorsements of such games. The petitioner had also sought action against Kohli, Ganguly, and actors Prakash Raj, Tamannah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and Sudeep for endorsing various online games.

In addition, the Online Rummy Federation of India has also been made a party to the case.

Appearing for the BCCI chief, who endorses My11Circle, a fantasy online sport, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, said that there was no gambling involved in the game. "This is not online gambling. Kindly give me a few days, I will file a reply," he said.

The bench then went on to say, "He is a star. If he appears as a person in ads, people are becoming victims. For the ordinary common man, what does it mean when a star or film star appears? They will try to follow. Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly have so many followers. Fans and fans."

Rohatgi then said that he had taken their remarks in the right spirit and sought two weeks to come back with a reply.

The Online Rummy Federation of India, senior advocate PS Raman noted that a distinction has to be drawn between online gambling and other forms of online games. There is a difference between online rummy and gambling, he told the court.

Given that government authorities are also party to the case, the court has now appointed Senior Advocate Veerakathiravan to assist as an amicus curiae. The court also directed that fresh notice, including private notice, may be served on some of the respondents to the matter.

The Bench proceeded to post the matter for further hearing on December 10 at 2:15 pm, by which time the respondents are expected to file their counters and serve it to the respective parties.