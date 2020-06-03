3 militants killed in Pulwama encounter
Srinaga: Three militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.
A cordon and search operation was launched in Kangan area of the south Kashmir district in the morning following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
The search turned into an encounter as militants opened fire towards the forces, who retaliated, according to the official.
Three militants were killed in the gunfight. The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras are being ascertained, the official said.
Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the site of the encounter, he added.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Cyclone Nisarga Makes Landfall On Maharashtra Coast3 Jun 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Google adds Advanced Protection Programme to Nest devices3 Jun 2020 6:42 AM GMT
Dravid ultimate team man, game's most committed student:...3 Jun 2020 6:41 AM GMT
Salman Khan has recited a very good poem in 'Kaagaz': Satish ...3 Jun 2020 6:40 AM GMT
Trump tries religious gestures to hike support amid protests3 Jun 2020 6:31 AM GMT