3 migrant workers on their way back to Delhi for work killed in Yamuna E-Way accident

Mathura: Three migrant workers from Bihar were killed on Wednesday morning in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway when a truck driver rammed into the private bus they were travelling in, which was parked on the side of the highway.



Police officials said the migrant workers had left the Capital during the lockdown and were on their way back to join a construction company. The truck driver's helper was also killed in the accident.

According to police, the three migrant workers were identified as Mohammad Shamsher (25) of district Baradi in Bihar, Mohammad Ramjani (23) and Gopal (24) of Katihar district. The helper of the truck driver was identified as Narendra Mishra. Among those who got injured were six passengers from the private bus and two people travelling in the truck.

Udai Shanker Singh, Superintendent of Police (City), Mathura, told Millennium Post that the incident occurred near milestone 105 at the Yamuna Expressway under Jamunapar police station of Mathura.

"The incident occurred at around 7 am when the driver had parked the bus along the Expressway after it ran out of fuel. A few passengers were standing on the road while others were inside. A truck, moving from Agra to Noida, rammed into the bus from behind, killing a total of four persons," said Singh.

The SP said the police got to know about the accident from passers-by and a team rushed to the spot immediately. He added that all victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where four of them were declared dead on arrival with the other injured people admitted there for treatment. "The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and their families have been informed. The condition of all the injured persons is stable and further investigations into the case are underway," added Singh.