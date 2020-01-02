3 members of family found dead inside car on Yamuna E-way





New Delhi/Mathura: A Delhi-based businessman allegedly shot dead his wife and minor daughter before killing himself inside a car at Yamuna Expressway. The investigators suspect that monetary debt might be the reason behind the extreme step but the case is being probed from all angles.

The couple's minor son was found critically injured inside the car and has been hospitalised. According to police, the incident came to light on late Tuesday night when a patrolling vehicle noticed the static Mathura-registered vehicle at the 105th milestone near Vrindavan cut.

Preliminary probe revealed that the man was disturbed due to family issues and business matters. He was also under monetary debt, which could be the main reason behind this step, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said. The family belonged to Mathura's Jagannath Puri. They were staying in Delhi and had come here on New Year's Eve.

According to officials, they have recovered an alleged suicide note from the car which is under forensic probe. The investigation in the case revealed that the car was locked from inside. After the police team reached, the window glass was broken and the bodies were retrieved.

The businessman was in the driver's seat with a pistol in his right hand, while his wife and children were found on the back seat. The bodies were taken out and the minor son was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"The investigation in the case is still going on from different angles. We have questioned a few people in this regard," an officer said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.