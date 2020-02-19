3 Hizb militants killed in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar/New Delhi: Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self-styled commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.



Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tral late on Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, they said. During searches, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces, police said.

"Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an operation in the Tral area," Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh told reporters here.

Singh said the slain militants have been identified as Jehangir Ahmad Wani, who had taken over the command of the outfit in the area after the killing of Hammad, Raja Umer Maqbool and Sadaat Ahmad Thokar. He said arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site which included two AK rifles, a pistol and two grenades.

With agency inputs