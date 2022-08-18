3 CISF commandos dismissed over security breach at NSA Doval's house
New Delhi: Three CISF commandos have been dismissed from service and two senior officers of its VIP security unit transferred over a security breach at the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval earlier this year, officials said on Wednesday.
Doval is a 'Z plus' category protectee under the central VIP security list and the security cover is provided by the SSG unit of the CISF.
The punitive actions have been taken after a court of inquiry established by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) into the February 16 incident held the five officers guilty on various counts and recommended actions against them. The officials said while three commandos of the Special Security Group (SSG) have been dismissed from service, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) heading this VVIP security unit and his second-in-command, a senior commandant-rank officer, have been transferred. The security breach took place at about 7:30 am on February 16 when a man from Bengaluru attempted to drive his car into the high-security house of Doval in central Delhi. The three commandos, who have been dismissed, were present at the NSA's residence that day as part of the security detail. The man was intercepted outside the residence and was handed over to the Delhi Police.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurappa among six17 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Bihar's law minister faces arrest in kidnapping case, may resign17 Aug 2022 7:16 PM GMT
MHA says no move to shift Rohingyas to EWS flats17 Aug 2022 7:15 PM GMT
NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with his Russian counterpart in Moscow17 Aug 2022 7:15 PM GMT
Relief for farmers: Cabinet nod to 1.5% interest aid on agri loan17 Aug 2022 7:13 PM GMT