3 arrested, more could be involved, says Mumbai Police chief

Mumbai: Three people have been arrested so far in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for 'auction', Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said here on Wednesday.



Some more people were likely to be involved in the matter, he told reporters.

Police were also probing why some of the Twitter handles which promoted the app used Sikh-sounding names, he said. The Mumbai top cop also expressed displeasure about comments made by officials in other states about the case.

Mayank Rawal (21) was nabbed from Uttarakhand in the early hours of Wednesday in the case, police had said earlier.

Shweta Singh (19) was arrested on Tuesday from the same state, while engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha (21) was held from Bengaluru on Monday.

"The probe is on and anyone involved in the crime directly or indirectly will be arrested and prosecuted. As the investigation is of sensitive nature, we will not be able to share more details, Nagrale said.

The cyber cell of Mumbai Police will go to the root of the matter, he assured.

The accused created a web-based app called 'Bulli Bai' and posted photos of women from a particular community alongwith messages that could hurt their sentiments, the Police Commissioner said.