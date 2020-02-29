2nd Test: Jamieson fifer helps Kiwis take Day 1 honours in C'church

Christchurch: Kyle Jamieson picked up his maiden fifer in just his second game to put New Zealand on top against India on the opening day of the second Test at the Hagley Oval on Saturday. Jamieson returned with figures of 5/45 as India were bundled out for 242 runs. Kiwi openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell then took the hosts to 63/0 at stumps, trailing by 179. While Latham was unbeaten on 27, Blundell's score read 29.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, India rode on half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari to make sure they managed to cross the 200-run mark. But they did suffer a collapse which saw them lose their last six wickets for just 48 runs.

Mayank Agarwal and Shaw provided India with a quick start and collected 30 runs from the first five overs. However, Agarwal, who was among the runs in Wellington, failed to make it count this time around as he was trapped in front by Trent Boult after scoring just seven.

Despite losing his opening partner, 20-year-old Shaw didn't deter from playing his natural game and along with Pujara, saw off the new ball. He kept on scoring boundaries and never let the hosts build pressure.

Both stitched a 50-run stand for the second wicket during the course of which Shaw scored his first fifty on foreign soil. However, just when India appeared to be gaining the advantage, Shaw (54) became the victim of brilliance shown by Latham who took a brilliant, one-handed catch off the bowling of Kyle Jamieson.

Skipper Virat Kohli then made sure India didn't lose any further wickets and took the team's total to 85/2 at Lunch. But Kohli's poor form continued after the break as he once again became Southee's bunny as the pacer dismissed him for the record 10th time in international cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane looked in control till he was at the crease, but was undone by a beautiful outswinger from Southee who got the Indian deputy caught at first slip after scoring just seven runs.

However, Pujara -- who was heavily criticised for his defensive approach in the Wellington Test -- made sure the Black Caps didn't go full throttle and along with Vihari shared an 84-run partnership to bring India right back into the game.

Just when India seemed to be gaining the upper hand, Vihari -- after scoring a well-compiled half-century -- threw away his wicket while trying to take on Neil Wagner. After collecting two boundaries in the Wagner over, Vihari went for a rather expensive pull shot, but all he could manage was a little edge which was caught by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling, bringing an end to Indian batter's inning of 55 and leaving India at 194/5 at Tea.

In the final session, the Indian batters were guilty of playing without any application as they gifted their wickets. First, it was Pujara who contrary to his nature tried to pull Jamieson and was caught by the New Zealand wicketkeeper after scoring 54. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant never seemed to get going during the 14 balls he faced before ultimately playing one on.

Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav, who had come into the side in place of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma, didn't stay long either and scored 9 and 0 respectively. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared a 26-run stand for the final wicket before Shami was bowled by Trent Boult, after getting hit for two maximums by the Indian pacer.

Brief Scores: India 242 all out (Hanuma Vihari 55, Prithvi Shaw 54; Kyle Jamieson 5/45); New Zealand 63/0 (Tom Latham 27*, Tom Blundell 29*)