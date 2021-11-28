2.95 lakh construction workers given Rs 5K each

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday deposited an assistance amount of Rs 5,000 in the bank accounts of 2.95 lakh construction workers.



Due to air pollution, the livelihood of construction workers has ceased because of the closure of related activities in Delhi. With this in view, the Delhi government announced assistance to all seven lakh registered construction workers of Rs 5,000 each and for this Rs 350 crore were issued.

In the bank accounts of the other workers, the assistance amount will be sent in the next two days, the Delhi government said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government is standing with construction workers at every step. Workers are the spinal cord of the country, which strengthens the nation. He said in Delhi, construction activities have been stopped, but the Delhi government will assist their labourer brothers and sisters in every possible way.

"As long as the construction activities are closed in Delhi, the government will run registration drives through large registration camps organised at a large scale in Delhi to register the construction workers not already registered with the construction board," he added.

This step will help the Delhi government to assist all construction workers in the national Capital. There are 10 lakh construction workers in Delhi, out of which 7 lakh are now registered.

It is notable that six lakh workers are registered with the Delhi Construction Worker Board and about one lakh workers are in the process of registration. After the registration of the workers that is currently in process, an amount of Rs 5,000 will be sent to their accounts after completion of registration.