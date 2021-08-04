29 Ministers will be inducted into cabinet, there will be no Dy CMs: Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said 29 Ministers will be inducted into his new cabinet this afternoon, and there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers this time.

He also said former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's younger son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra is not among the Ministers who will be sworn-in.

"I have held detailed discussions with high command in Delhi regarding the cabinet expansion, after the final round of discussion last night, this morning the list was finalised.

I have already sent the list to the Governor and spoke to him," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said a total of 29 Ministers will take oath, and in the previous cabinet led by B S Yediyurappa there were three Deputy Chief Ministers, but this time there will be none as per the high command's directions.

"The cabinet will be a mixture of both experience and new strength," he said, adding that in the cabinet there will be 7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 1 ST, 7 Vokkaligas, 8 Lingayats, 1 Reddy, also a woman.

The new Ministers will be administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan at 2:15 pm.

The list containing the names of new Ministers will be officially released by the Raj Bhavan as per the formality, the Chief Minister said.

Noting that the list was prepared after rounds of discussion between him and the national president, and among the national leadership, the Chief Minister said, "there is no question of any one's pressure. It is after comprehensive thinking."

On Vijayendra's induction, he said, the national President has spoken to Yediyurappa and the national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh spoke to Vijayendra personally.

"I can only say, Vijayendra's name is not there in the list today."

Aimed at giving pro people administration and to face the upcoming elections, this cabinet is being formed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda.

The new cabinet will respond to the needs of the people, earn their trust and give a good governance, he said.

Noting that there were no confusions regarding the cabinet formation, the Chief Minister said, BJP is a national party with a strong leadership.