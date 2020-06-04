256 Shramik Special trains cancelled by states: Rlys
New Delhi: As the operation of Shramik Specials move towards culmination, Railways' data showed that of the 4,040 trains run till Sunday, 256 were cancelled by state governments, with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh being the top defaulters.
Maharashtra cancelled 105 trains since May 1 and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has been very vocal about the trains the state demanded but did not use.
Gujarat, from where the maximum number of trains originated, defaulted on 47 occasions, followed by Karnataka (38) and Uttar Pradesh (30), the data showed.
Officials indicated that most trains were cancelled due to a lack of coordination between the originating and the terminating state.
"We cannot run the trains without proper protocol. There were cases where the originating states did not provide us with the list of passengers ready to board the trains so it had to be cancelled. The cancellations were primarily due to the lack of coordination between the two states," an official said.
The Ministry of Home Affairs amended the protocol for Shramik trains in mid-May, removing the need for consent from terminating states for these services. This cut out the possibility of any state not accepting the trains.
Gujarat, which cancelled the maximum trains after Maharashtra, also ran the maximum 1,026 migrant special trains, ferrying more than 15 lakh migrant workers to their home states.
At least 77 per cent of the total 15.18 lakh migrant workers were sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and remaining to West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The Maharashtra government facilitated the movement of 802 trains, second only to Gujarat, with 423 trains bound for Uttar Pradesh and 193 for Bihar.
Other states that cancelled the Shramik trains included Delhi (7), Telangana (9), Andhra Pradesh (6), Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (4 each), Rajasthan (2) and Goa, Haryana, Kerala and Uttarakhand (1 each).
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
COVID-19: RT-PCR test crosses 40 lakh-mark3 Jun 2020 8:10 PM GMT
Grant one-time financial aid of Rs 10,000 to each migrant...3 Jun 2020 8:09 PM GMT
Calcutta Medical College to have dedicated ward for Covid...3 Jun 2020 7:57 PM GMT
Hoax caller threatens to blow up Teesta Bridge3 Jun 2020 7:56 PM GMT
Jute industry returns to normalcy, 53 mills open so far3 Jun 2020 7:55 PM GMT