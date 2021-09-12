245 children among 1,089 new COVID-19 patients in Mizoram

Aizawl: Mizoram's COVID-19 tally breached the 70,000-mark on Sunday as 1,089 more people, including 245 children, tested positive for the infection, which is 364 more than the previous day's count, a health official said.



The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll rose to 236 as three more people succumbed to the infection at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) near Aizawl. The daily test positivity rate also rose to 13.98 per cent from 10.73 per cent on Saturday as 7,791 samples were tested, he said.

Aizwal district registered the highest number of new cases at 635, followed by Kolasib (104) and Siaha (78). Only one patient has a travel history, while the remaining 1,088 infections were detected during contact tracing. The COVID-19 tally stood at 70,840.

Mizoram now has 12,429 active cases, while 58,175 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 1,004 on Saturday. The state has tested over 9.63 lakh samples to date, and inoculated over 6.63 lakh people, of whom 2.98 lakh have been fully vaccinated.