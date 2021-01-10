228 new fatalities take India's Covid death toll to 1,50,798

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,50,798 with the novel Coronavirus claiming 228 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, while 1,00,56,651 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.41 per cent as of Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.



There are 2,24,190 active cases in the country which is 2.16 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total Coronavirus cases mounted to 1,04,31,639 with 18,222 new infections reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of MR, a total of 18,02,53,315 samples have been tested up to January 9 with 9,16,951 samples being tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected with the new UK-linked variant of Coronavirus has gone up to 90 in India. These 90 cases include the 82 announced by the ministry till Friday.

All these persons have been kept in single-room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments, the ministry had earlier said.