22-year-old mother, toddlers found dead in Shakurpur home

New Delhi: It was a heart-wrenching scene for the residents of the Shakurpur area when they saw the bodies of their 22-year-old neighbour and her two children. The three were found hanging at their home on Thursday night. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the woman had likely had an argument with her husband before the incident over a trip she wanted to take to visit her parents in Madhubani, Bihar, for a religious event.



Police said the incident occurred on Thursday in North-West Delhi's Shakurpur area and the police were informed about it at around 10:40 pm. "The woman's husband was at work when the incident took place," the police said, adding that on returning home, he saw the bodies hanging and started crying, which alerted the neighbours.

"When he came from office, the woman's husband started knocking on the door. But despite repeated attempts, nobody opened the door, after which he peeped inside the house through a window and saw the bodies of his wife and two children hanging from the ceiling fan," sources close to the probe said.

With the help of neighbours, the door to the room where the bodies were hanging, was broken. The bodies have now been sent for post-mortem.

As per one official, the preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman argued with her husband on Thursday morning over visiting their native village in Bihar's Madhubani to attend a religious ceremony. The couple was married for five years, a senior police officer said.

She lived with her husband, a restaurant employee, and their two kids in a rented accommodation in the Shakurpur area. Their boy was two-and-a-half-years-old and their girl was four months old.