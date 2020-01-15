2012 gangrape case: Convicts not be hanged on January 22 as mercy plea pending, Delhi govt tells HC

The four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case will not be hanged on January 22, Delhi government told the High Court on Wednesday. The development came after one of the convicts filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind and the petition is still pending for consideration.

"Under prison rules, have to wait for convict's mercy plea to be decided for executing death warrant," the government told the court today.

(Inputs and image from The Indian Express)