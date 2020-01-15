2012 gangrape case: Convicts not be hanged on January 22 as mercy plea pending, Delhi govt tells HC
The four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case will not be hanged on January 22, Delhi government told the High Court on Wednesday. The development came after one of the convicts filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind and the petition is still pending for consideration.
"Under prison rules, have to wait for convict's mercy plea to be decided for executing death warrant," the government told the court today.
(Inputs and image from The Indian Express)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
China says Taiwan policy intact despite election results15 Jan 2020 8:10 AM GMT
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to star in Russo Brothers'...15 Jan 2020 8:05 AM GMT
Kohli named captain of ICC's ODI and Test teams of year15 Jan 2020 8:04 AM GMT
Mindtree shares gain over 4 pc after Q3 earnings15 Jan 2020 8:01 AM GMT
Chhattisgarh govt knocks SC door against NIA Act, seeks to...15 Jan 2020 8:00 AM GMT