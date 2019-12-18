Nirbhaya case: Delhi court adjourns hearing till Jan 7
New Delhi: A Delhi court while hearing the Nirbhaya gang rape case on Wednesday told the victim's mother that "We know somebody has died but they (convicts) too have some legal rights."
Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora adjourned the matter for January 7, directing the Tihar Jail authorities to issue a fresh notice to the convicts granting them time to access their legal remedies.
After a long date of hearing was given, Asha Devi, the mother of the victim, broke down. Addressing her, the judge said, "I have full sympathy with you. I know someone has died but there are their rights too. We are here to listen to you but are also bound by the law."
During the course of hearing, the prosecution filed an application seeking issuance of death warrants against the convicts.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court dismissed the review petition filed by convict Akshay Kumar Singh.
A division bench of the apex court presided by Justices A.S. Bopana and R. Bhanumathi dismissed the review petition on the grounds of merit.
