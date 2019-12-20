2008 Jaipur blasts: All four convicts sentenced to death
Jaipur: A special court here on Friday sentenced to death the four terrorists convicted of involvement in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts that killed 71 people and injured 185.
On Wednesday, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma convicted the four, out of five accused for blasts which rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008 at eight places in the walled city.
The court convicted Mohammad Saif, Sahfarrahman, Sarwar Azmi and Mohammad Salman under different sections including murder, treason, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Explosives Act, while accused Shahbaz was acquitted for lack of evidence.
After hearing the prosecution and defence on the quantum of punishment on Thursday, the court had set Friday for delivering the sentence.
