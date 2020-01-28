2002 Sardarpura riots: SC grants bail to 15 convicts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to 15 life term convicts in a 2002 post-Godhra riots case pending their appeal against their conviction on the condition they stay outside Gujarat and do community service in Madhya Pradesh.

The 15 men are serving life term in connection with the massacre in Ode town in Anand district in which 23 Muslims were burnt alive.

The court order was earlier in the day reported to be in connection with the massacre in Sardarpura village of Mehsana district in which 33 members of the minority community were burnt alive.

But a court official in the evening clarified that the order related to the Ode case since a lawyer appearing for some of the convicts erroneously mentioned during the hearing that the matter concerned the Sardarpura massacre.

The 15 men, who got bail, have been in jail since their conviction in 2012 and were granted bail as their appeal against the Gujarat high court verdict is pending in the top court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde gave its order after taking note of the four petitions on behalf of the 15 life-term convicts.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, split the 15 convicts into two groups -- sending one to Indore and the other to Jabalpur and ordered they will all have to regularly report to police stations there.

The 15 convicts, who have been granted bail on furnishing of Rs 25,000 as bond on Tuesday, are — Prahladbhai Jagabhai Patel, Parshottambhai, Vijaybhai Ravjibhai Patel, Jayendrabhai Satabhai Patel, Sureshbhai Bhailabhai Patel, Dilipbhai Ranchhodbhai Patel, Dharmeshkumar Nathubhai Patel, Previnbhai Mangalbhai Patel, Dilipbhai Vinubhai Patel, Paresbhai Ranchodbhai Patel, Arvindbhai Ravjibhai Patel, Hemantbhai Satabhai Patel, Santhakumar Ranchodbhai Patel, Vinubhai Shanabhai Patel and Vinubhai Bhibhubhai Patel.