20 children held hostage at a house in UP's Farrukhabad; police at spot

Nearly 20 children have been held hostage by a man at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Farukkhabad. The man, Suresh Batham, with criminal antecedents is reported to have invited the kids over to his place on the pretext of a birthday party and then held them hostage.

When some local people tried to get the door opened, he started firing from inside injuring three policemen and a villager. Batham even hurled a low intensity bomb from the window.

The operation to rescue the hostages is underway. Senior police officers are at the spot.

"We have asked IG Kanpur range to rush to the spot. We have also rushed a team of commando to the spot to control the situation. We are monitoring the situation. Our priority is to save the children," said DGP OP Singh.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring the situation and is in touch with the senior officers of the state government over the matter.

The exact number of people held hostage could not be ascertained. The villagers said there are nearly 20-25 children inside and also the criminal's wife and children.

"It is a matter of the safety of children. We are treading very cautiously. The ATS commando team too will reach here soon. Priority is to rescue the children and catch the criminal. He seems to be mentally disturbed. So far he has not put forth any demands for us to negotiate. He asked us to call the local MLA. We called him over," said Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur.

