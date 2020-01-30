20 children held hostage at a house in UP's Farrukhabad; police at spot
Nearly 20 children have been held hostage by a man at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Farukkhabad. The man, Suresh Batham, with criminal antecedents is reported to have invited the kids over to his place on the pretext of a birthday party and then held them hostage.
When some local people tried to get the door opened, he started firing from inside injuring three policemen and a villager. Batham even hurled a low intensity bomb from the window.
The operation to rescue the hostages is underway. Senior police officers are at the spot.
"We have asked IG Kanpur range to rush to the spot. We have also rushed a team of commando to the spot to control the situation. We are monitoring the situation. Our priority is to save the children," said DGP OP Singh.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring the situation and is in touch with the senior officers of the state government over the matter.
The exact number of people held hostage could not be ascertained. The villagers said there are nearly 20-25 children inside and also the criminal's wife and children.
"It is a matter of the safety of children. We are treading very cautiously. The ATS commando team too will reach here soon. Priority is to rescue the children and catch the criminal. He seems to be mentally disturbed. So far he has not put forth any demands for us to negotiate. He asked us to call the local MLA. We called him over," said Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur.
(Inputs and image from hindustantimes.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Common Facility Centre to come up for jewellery makers at...30 Jan 2020 5:41 PM GMT
Fake call centre busted for duping US citizens, 7 arrested30 Jan 2020 5:41 PM GMT
Govt floats fresh tender for health audit of Vivekananda...30 Jan 2020 5:40 PM GMT
Technical Education department cancels affiliation of 68...30 Jan 2020 5:40 PM GMT
Forest dept to introduce 4 new dogs in fleet to help...30 Jan 2020 5:38 PM GMT