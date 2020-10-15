2 UP teens kill themselves; 1 was gang-raped, another harassed

Lucknow: Two minor girls committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh in separate incidents on Tuesday, one after she was allegedly gang-raped and the other, after alleged sexual harassment.



A 14-year-old Dalit girl in a village in Chitrakoot district killed herself at her residence on Tuesday night. Her family alleges that she was gang-raped by three men in a forest area on October 8 when she had gone to the toilet. The accused allegedly left her with her hands and legs tied.

"She somehow dragged herself close to the house. We then called the police. The police then clicked a photo of her in that condition and untied the ropes. They asked her if she knew the boys. She denied. The cops said the report will be filed after finding out who the boys are," the girl's mother told a private news channel.

The girl killed herself as her complaint was not registered, her family said.

K Satyanarayan, Inspector General of Police, Chitrakoot range, said two police officials have been suspended for laxity. One of the accused has been arrested while a search is on for the other.

Satyanarayan and District Magistrate Sheshmani Pandey had met the family of the girl on Tuesday night.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, a 17-year-old killed herself allegedly after facing sexual harassment from three men. The Class XI student jumped into a well, senior police officer Tanu Upadhyay said.

Senior police officer Anurag Arya said cases have been registered against the three men based on the family's statements. While one person, Guddu, has been arrested, a search is on for the two others. With agency inputs