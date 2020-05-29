2 migrants commit suicide; 7 more die of Covid in UP

Banda (UP)/Lucknow/Bengaluru: Two migrant workers who returned a few days ago to Uttar Pradesh's Banda committed suicide, police said on Thursday.



Seven more people died of the pandemic in the state on Thursday, while 80 fresh cases pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in UP to 7,071, officials said. With seven more fatalities, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state has reached 189.

In another development, the Karnataka government on Thursday suspended arrivals of flights, trains and vehicles from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan into the state to contain further spread of Coronavirus. It should be noted that Maharashtra and Gujarat are the worst-affected states by the pandemic with a combined total of over 70,000 confirmed cases. The order will remain in effect till May 31 and is likely to be reviewed after that.

In the first incident, Suresh (22) committed suicide by hanging from a tree in his Lohara village under Mutondh police station area on Wednesday, SHO Mutondh Ramendra Tiwari said.

According to the family, Suresh was working in Delhi and had returned home five days ago. He had no money and was under immense stress, they said.

In a similar incident in Sindhan Kala village under Pailani police station area, Manoj (20) who had returned from Mumbai 10 days ago committed suicide by hanging in his room.

His neighbour said that Manoj was working in a private company as a security guard which closed down because of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, hours after trying to escape from a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, a Coronavirus patient died on Thursday morning, prompting a protest by his relatives who alleged murder.

However, the authorities have not yet disclosed the reason for death.

According to officials, the man was brought to the Firozabad Medical College on May 26 after he tested positive for the virus. Police said he was admitted to an isolation ward from where he tried to escape on Wednesday night by breaking the railing.With agency inputs