2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Bandipora
Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who had recently infiltrated into Kashmir were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district on Friday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Brar in the Aragam area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon security forces personnel, who retaliated.
In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, he said.
The official said the identity of the slain terrorists was being ascertained.
Earlier in the day, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the two terrorists trapped in Brar were Pakistani and belonged to the LeT. They had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir recently. They had managed to escape during an encounter in the Salinder forest area on Wednesday, he said.
The terrorists were tracked down and trapped in Brar in Bandipora on Friday, the IGP said in a tweet.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Kerala to get monsoon rains by May 27: IMD13 May 2022 2:00 PM GMT
Sonia calls for urgent reforms at 'Chintan Shivir'; slams PM for...13 May 2022 1:45 PM GMT
Govt needs to take harsh steps as Kashmiri Pandits not safe even after ...13 May 2022 1:45 PM GMT
Rahul Gandhi condoles death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed13 May 2022 1:30 PM GMT
MP: 11 schools in Bhopal receive bomb hoax emails13 May 2022 1:22 PM GMT