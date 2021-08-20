2 killed as Taliban open fire at crowd during I-Day celebrations

New Delhi: At least two people were killed on Thursday in the Afghan city of Asadabad after Taliban fighters fired on people waving the national flag at an Independence Day rally, witnesses told Al Jazeera.



At least eight people were wounded in the violence.

Earlier on Thursday, the Taliban celebrated Afghanistan's Independence Day, declaring it had beaten "the arrogant of power of the world" in the United States. Afghanistan's Independence Day commemorates the 1919 treaty which ended British rule in the central Asian nation, the Associated Press reported.

Afghan protesters defied the Taliban for a second day on Thursday, waving their national flag in scattered demonstrations, and the fighters again responded violently as they faced down growing challenges to their rule.

A UN official warned of dire food shortages and experts said the country was severely in need of cash while noting that the Taliban are unlikely to enjoy the generous international aid that the civilian government they dethroned did.

In light of these challenges, the Taliban have moved quickly to suppress any dissent, despite their promises that they have become more moderate since they last ruled Afghanistan with draconian laws. Many fear they will succeed in erasing two decades of efforts to expand women's and human rights and remake the country.

Meanwhile, Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan have been assured of their safety and "do not feel fear or anxiety", according to a video statement by the head of a Kabul gurdwara that was shared late Wednesday night by a spokesperson of the Taliban.

The video — which appears to be part of a news report by Al Jazeera — was tweeted by M Naeem, a spokesperson for the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

It was also shared on Twitter by the Akali Dal's Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, who said he was in "constant touch" with the Kabul gurdwara and that Taliban leaders "met Hindus and Sikhs... assured them of their safety".