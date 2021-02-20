2 held in Unnao deaths case; girls cremated amid tight security

Unnao: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday held two people in connection with the deaths of two teenage girls at an Unnao village, accusing them of murder over a one-sided love affair.



The third victim in the case is battling for life at a hospital.

One of the accused held in the case is a teenager, according to police.

"Vinay Kumar, alias Lambu, and a teenager have been held in connection with the case. The matter is a fallout of a one-side love affair. The accused gave some pesticide with water to the three girls," Lucknow Range IG Laxmi Singh told reporters here.

Both accused are residents of Pathakpur village in the Ashoha area and were held on a tip-off, the IG said.

During interrogation, Vinay told police that he was involved in agriculture and owned a piece of land at Baburaha village, near the spot where girls were found on Wednesday night.

According to police, Vinay told them that the girls used to go to the fields for fodder and they became friends during the Coronavirus lockdown.

He had a one-sided love affair with one of the girls.

We used to play and eat together in the field. I had a one-sided love affair with her. When I proposed her, she rejected. When I asked her this month to give me her phone number, she did not give due to which I was angry and decided to kill her," Vinay told police.

"On Wednesday, I mixed pesticide in a water bottle and asked my friend to bring snacks.

The three had it and when they asked for water, I gave them the water bottle in which pesticide was mixed and they drank it. I had left their bodies in the field," the IG said quoting Vinay's confession.



Apart from Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, police have slapped Section 201 against the accused for causing disappearance of evidence.

Earlier in the day, the last rites of the two teenage girls were performed amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Both girls were buried in their agriculture fields in the presence of senior officials and police personnel.

The district officials had made elaborate arrangements with heavy deployment of security personnel and barricades installed.

The security personnel covered about one kilometre on the four paths reaching the village with a magistrate-level official posted at every barricade to check people. Personnel from six police stations were deployed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Friday detained members of the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) protesting outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in the Capital against the deaths of two girls.

The protesters demanded "immediate action against perpetrators of the attack on girls in Unnao" and medical attention to the third girl, who is on ventilator support.