2 doctors went missing since Christmas eve, AIIMS RDA writes to Home Secretary for help

New Delhi: Two doctors including one who studied from AIIMS went missing from Delhi since Christmas evening. Police have registered a case in this regard and started their search for missing persons.



Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has written to Home Secretary requesting him to investigate the matter related to the missing case.

A police complaint was lodged by Dr Sridhar who reported his wife, Dr Hima Bindu, and a friend, Dr K Dileep Satya, to be missing. Satya had done his post-graduation from PGI Chandigarh whereas Bindu works as a senior resident at a hospital in Karol Bagh. She has done her post-graduation in Dermatology at AIIMS.

According to the complaint copy, Satya visited Sridhar's house in Delhi on December 25 this year. "I couldn't meet him as I was on duty," the complainant told police. He last spoke to his wife at 11:30 am when she told him that she was going to the church. Since then, he has had no contact with either of them.

"I asked Dileep Satya's wife if she was able to contact Dr Dileep. She was also not able to contact Dileep and Bindu," the complainant added. The Delhi Police had registered a case in this regard. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that teams are working from various angles in the case and soon they will trace the missing persons.

Meanwhile, RDA has written to Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla requesting him to investigate the matter. "On behalf of Resident Doctors Association, AIIMS New Delhi we would like to draw your kind attention to the fact the Dr Hima Bindu, Ex-Resident at AIIMS has been missing since Christmas evening," read the letter.