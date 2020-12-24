2 dead, 16 injured in ammonia leakage at UP IFFCO plant

New Delhi/Lucknow: Two people died and 16 others were injured in a major ammonia gas leak at IFFCO's Phulpur fertiliser plant in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad, the firm said on Wednesday.



The gas leakage that took place on Tuesday night around 10.30 pm, however, was restricted and stopped in a short time, the fertilizer cooperative major said in a statement.

The two persons who died in the accident were identified as IFFCO Deputy Manager Abhay Nandan and Assistant Manager V P Singh.

Out of the 16 injured IFFCO employees, including three contract labourers, two have been discharged while 14 others are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, the firm said.

IFFCO said the accident took place as tie rods of an ammonia plunger pump suddenly broke and got detached leading to heavy ammonia leakage.

Following the leakage, IFFCO ordered a technical investigation into the cause of the gas leakage while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also ordered an administrative probe into the accident.

"We deeply regret the sad and unfortunate accident happened yesterday night around 10.30 pm due to mechanical failure at #IFFCO #Phulpur Ammonia Urea unit in #Prayagraj. Our employees at the site fought bravely to handle the situation," IFFCO CEO and Managing Director U S Awasthi tweeted on Wednesday.

Out of the 16 injured, six were shifted to a hospital in Allahabad, while the remaining 10 were admitted to IFFCO township hospital, the IFFCO said in its statement.