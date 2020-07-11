2-day total lockdown in Shillong from Monday
Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Saturday announced a two-day total lockdown in capital Shillong from Monday after the state reported the highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, besides ensuring behavioural changes among citizens to follow coronavirus-related guidelines.
Earlier in the day, the state reported 76 new cases, taking the total to 312.
There are 215 active cases in the state at present, officials said.
