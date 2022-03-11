2 current, 5 former CMs and 3 Deputy CMs bite dust

New Delhi: The Assembly poll results on Thursday brought gloom for several political heavyweights, including two current and five former chief ministers, who lost the electoral battle from their respective seats.



Besides them, three current deputy chief ministers, including Keshav Prasad Maurya, lost the Assembly election.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami lost the polls from the seats they held respectively.

A similar fate awaited former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Singh Rawat and former Punjab Chief Ministers Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh.

Even though BJP leader Dhami has lost the electoral battle, his party is heading for a victory in Uttarakhand.

In Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the polls, three former chief ministers -- Badal, Singh and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal -- lost the election from their respective pocket boroughs.

Chief Minister Channi lost the poll battle from both Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal also lost the election to his AAP rival.

Most of the current and former ministers of the Punjab government lost the poll battle to the AAP candidates.

In Goa, former chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee Churchill Alemao lost the election from Benaulim to the AAP nominee.

Both the deputy chief ministers lost the poll contest to their Congress rivals, though their party, BJP, is on the course to emerge as the single-largest political formation in the coastal state.

Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar was defeated by Leader of Opposition and Congress candidate Digambar Kamat, while another Deputy Chief Minister, Chandrakant Kavlekar, lost to Congress candidate Altone D'Costa from Quepem.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Maurya lost the Assembly poll contest to SP's Pallavi Patel by 7,337 votes from the Sirathu constituency in Kaushambi district.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, lost the Amritsar East seat to Jeevanjyot Kaur of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sidhu lost by a margin of over 6,000 votes.

Meanwhile, in a major setback to the Badal family, the Punjab Assembly poll results threw up a surprise as even lesser known faces of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated them by convincing margins.

It will be for the first time in three decades that the Badal family will have no representation in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, the oldest candidate in the polls at the age of 94, lost to AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khudian from his traditional Lambi seat in Muktsar district.

Parkash Badal was defeated by Khudian by a margin of 11,396 votes.

His son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, the MP from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency, had entered the fray from the Jalalabad seat in Fazilka district.

However, he also lost to AAP's Jagdeep Kamboj by a margin of 30,930 votes.

Parkash Badal's nephew Manpreet Singh Badal, who is a Congress leader and a state minister, faced a crushing defeat from the Bathinda Urban seat against AAP's Jagroop Singh Gill by a margin of 63,581 votes.

Sukhbir Badal's brother-in-law and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia ended the poll race on the third spot from Amritsar East. AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur won the seat, defeating state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Majithia had left his Majitha seat in Amritsar to take on Sidhu, who was the MLA from Amritsar East.

Parkash Badal's son-in-law Adaish Pratap Singh Kairon was defeated by AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti by a margin of 10,999 votes.