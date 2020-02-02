Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > 2 CRPF jawans, 7 civilians injured in grenade attack

2 CRPF jawans, 7 civilians injured in grenade attack

2 CRPF jawans, 7 civilians injured in grenade attack

Srinagar: Two security force jawans and seven civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on CRPF personnel in Lal Chowk area of the city on Sunday, police said. The militants hurled a grenade on the CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area, a police official said. The nine injured persons were shifted to a hospital, he said.

Agencies

Agencies

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top