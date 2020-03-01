2 Cargo Trains Collide In Madhya Pradesh, People Feared Trapped
Bhopal: Three people are feared trapped after two cargo trains carrying coal collided in Madhya Pradesh this morning.
(Inputs from ndtv.com)
