Top
Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > 2 Cargo Trains Collide In Madhya Pradesh, People Feared Trapped

2 Cargo Trains Collide In Madhya Pradesh, People Feared Trapped

2 Cargo Trains Collide In Madhya Pradesh, People Feared Trapped

Bhopal: Three people are feared trapped after two cargo trains carrying coal collided in Madhya Pradesh this morning.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it