2 armymen killed in encounter in Nowshera

Srinagar: Two army soldiers were killed in an encounter with militants in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district in Jammu & Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday.

The security forces had an input about the presence of militants in Nowshera on Tuesday and a cordon and search operation was immediately launched.

There was an exchange of fire late last night and on Wednesday morning the bodies of the two soldiers were found.

More reinforcements have been brought into the area which has been cordoned off and an operation was underway.

Nowshera is close to the Line of Control (LoC) and has remained a hotbed of militancy in the past.

On Tuesday, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that there are 250 militants active in the state, of which 100 are foreigners and the rest are locals.