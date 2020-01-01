2 armymen killed in encounter in Nowshera
Srinagar: Two army soldiers were killed in an encounter with militants in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district in Jammu & Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday.
The security forces had an input about the presence of militants in Nowshera on Tuesday and a cordon and search operation was immediately launched.
There was an exchange of fire late last night and on Wednesday morning the bodies of the two soldiers were found.
More reinforcements have been brought into the area which has been cordoned off and an operation was underway.
Nowshera is close to the Line of Control (LoC) and has remained a hotbed of militancy in the past.
On Tuesday, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that there are 250 militants active in the state, of which 100 are foreigners and the rest are locals.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Over 300 challans issued for drink-and-drive on New Year's...1 Jan 2020 8:32 AM GMT
Train derails in Canada, 13 people on board1 Jan 2020 8:26 AM GMT
Dhoni picked captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and T20 teams of...1 Jan 2020 8:24 AM GMT
Liverpool look to pick up where they left off1 Jan 2020 8:21 AM GMT
We can finish in top 4 at Tokyo Olympics, says Manpreet1 Jan 2020 8:19 AM GMT