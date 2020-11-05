19 die in three separate incidents

Ahmedabad/Gorakhpur: As many as 19 people died in three separate incidents on Wednesday.



At least 12 labourers, including five women, were killed and nine others injured after a portion of a godown in Ahmedabad collapsed following a huge explosion on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The godown, located on Pirana-Piplaj Road, stored drums of chemicals, they said. During a nine-hour-long search and rescue operation, which ended around 8:30 pm, the city fire brigade pulled out 12 bodies and rescued nine persons from the rubble.

Four people were killed and at least 12 injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker godown located in the basement of a house in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Wednesday, police said.

The blast took place around 7 am in the house of one Jawed located in a narrow lane in a densely populated part of the district's Kaptanganj area, which was enveloped in smoke. The firecrackers were stored in the basement of the house, they said.

Due to the fire, the cooking gas cylinder in the house also exploded. Jawed's house was charred and some adjacent houses were also damaged, the police said.

A couple and their one-year-old son were killed and three other children got injured as their house collapsed following a blast in Morena (MP), apparently caused by gunpowder used in making firecrackers, a police official said.With agency inputs