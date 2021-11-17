16 dead in three separate mishaps

Lakhisarai/ New Delhi: At least six people were killed and four others injured in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Tuesday when an SUV carrying them collided with an LPG cylinder-laden truck, a senior police officer said. The deceased, all residents of Jamui, are members of one family, he said.



Five of those dead were distant relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The SUV was badly mangled due to the impact of the collision. The truck driver and helper, however, managed to flee.

In a separate incident, four people were killed and two others suffered injuries in a collision between a car and a truck in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kumar Dixit, the accident took place around 7.30 pm on Monday in Premnagar in Bharua Sumerpur police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Chandresh (46), his wife Meena (45), Mohini (50) and Kajal (14). The injured persons have been hospitalised, the police said.

The deceased are from Jalaun district and were going to attend a marriage, the police said.

In another incident, six school students, between 11 and 16 years, who went swimming in Manair river in Rajanna-Sircilla district of Telangana drowned, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Sircilla town on Monday when a group of boys entered the river, but drowned without realising its depth, they said.

While the body of one of the boys was recovered on Monday, those of four others were retrieved on Tuesday, Sircilla Rural Police station Inspector B Upender said adding search operation was on to locate another boy.

In the Lakhisarai incident, Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar stated: "The accident occurred when the SUV driver lost control over his vehicle and hit the truck coming from the opposite direction near Pipara village early on Tuesday.

The victims were returning to Jamui from Patna. Six people, including the driver, were killed in the incident."

Four occupants of the vehicle, who suffered serious injuries, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SP added.