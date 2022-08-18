16 killed, 36 missing in flash flooding in China
Beijing: At least sixteen people were killed and 36 others remained missing after a flash flood hit a county in China's northwest Qinghai province on Thursday, local authorities said.
The flood hit Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the local emergency management department as saying.
The department said it received a report on the disaster from Xining city, which administers the county, at around 7 am.
The province promptly launched a provincial level-II emergency response for control and rescue work.
Level-II is the second most severe response in a four-tier disaster control emergency response system.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
BJP 'fact-finding' committee reaches Alwar to probe vegetable vendor's...18 Aug 2022 8:48 AM GMT
ED raids BSP MP Afzal Ansari in PMLA case against brother Mukhtar...18 Aug 2022 8:45 AM GMT
Under stress to leave temple, priest in Jaipur sets himself on fire18 Aug 2022 8:44 AM GMT
NCPCR seeks legal action against AAP Gujarat for inducting minor as...18 Aug 2022 7:53 AM GMT
Agniveer recruitment rally from Oct 25 to Nov 11 in Haryana18 Aug 2022 7:49 AM GMT