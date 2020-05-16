15 Rail Ministry officials in quarantine after langoor handler tests positive

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates: A total of 15 Railway Ministry officials have been out in 14-day quarantine after a langoor handler in Rail Bhawan tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The names of the quarantined officials have been circulated internally for awareness. The man, who brought the langoor inside the ministry premises to scare the monkeys away as a matter of government policy, had been coming to the ministry till May 4, a discovery by senior ministry officials have found.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked US President Donald Trump for his decision of donating ventilators to India and said that this step gives more power to the friendship between India and US. "Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it's always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to India – United States friendship!" PM Modi tweeted. Read in Malayalam | Tamil

Follow Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates

With India crossing the coronavirus tally of China, signs of a second wave have cropped up in the country. States like Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa had either stopped reporting new cases, or were reporting very few. In the last couple of days, however, there has been a noticeable rise in these states. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday put out the fresh number of coronavirus cases in the country. The cases have crossed the 85,000-mark, settling at 85,940. At least 30,152 have been cured from the virus infection. The death toll is at 2,752, with the highest deaths reported from Maharashtra (1068).

(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)