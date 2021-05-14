15 more Covid patients die at Goa hospital

Panaji: Fifteen more COVID-19 patients died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the early hours of Thursday, the state government told the Bombay High Court, two days after 26 Coronavirus patients had succumbed at the same facility here.



The Goa bench of the HC said state authorities told it some of the casualties may have taken place due to "logistical issues" related to connecting oxygen cylinders to the manifold (group of large gas cylinders) that resulted in interruption and drop in pressure in supply lines of oxygen to patients.

The HC observed that despite its order on providing medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients at the GMCH, there were 15 deaths during the dark hours of 2 am and 6 am in the government-run facility on Thursday.

The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions on recent death of COVID-19 patients at the GMCH allegedly due to lack of medical oxygen.

The HC said the Centre should ensure that the allotted quota of medical oxygen is made available at the earliest to Goa, which is reporting a very high test positivity rate.

The bench, consisting of Justices Nitin W Sambre and M S Sonak, said despite their May 12 order, the court sadly recorded that even today (Thursday), it is reported that there were almost 40 COVID-19-related casualties in the GMCH."