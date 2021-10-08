15 killed, 21 injured in bus-truck collision in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP): A bus collided with a sand-laden truck near Baburi village in the district here on Thursday, leaving 15 people dead and 21 others injured, police said.



The bus carrying 70 passengers was going to Bahraich from Delhi when the accident took place, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said, adding that the collision took place as the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a stray cow.

While nine persons were killed on the spot, 27 people were injured in the incident and rushed to hospital where six more died during treatment, police said.

While treatment of 11 patients are undergoing in the trauma centre of King George's Medical University in Lucknow, four are being treated in the district hospital while the rest were discharged after being provided first-aid.

Those killed were identified as Salauddin (37), Anisur Rahman (45), Raman (22), Vinod Kumar (32), Dragpal (19), Abdul Rehman (42), Kadir (49), Dwarka Prasad (38), Noor Ali (42), Saiba Begum (25), Zara (2), Ajay Kumar (12), Yashmeen (28), Raju (15) and one victim is still to be identified.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was deeply saddened to hear about the loss of lives in the road accident.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of many people in a horrific road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

While condoling the loss of lives in the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Adityanath has asked the local administration to provide best possible medical care to the injured.