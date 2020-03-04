Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Total number of cases in India now stands at 28, says Govt

In a press briefing Wednesday morning, Union Health Minister said that the total number of patients infected by the coronavirus in India now stands at 28. This includes 15 Italian tourists who have been quarantined in Delhi. "The government is taking all measures to spread awareness. There is no need to panic but people can avoid mass gatherings," the minister said. PM Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda earlier today said that he will not participate in the upcoming Holi Milan programmes. The samples of the six people who were in contact with the Delhi patient have been tested negative for coronavirus.

The government has ordered that all international passengers to the country will now have to submit self-declaration forms on arrival. They will have to provide contact details, travel history and possible contact with other people there. India has also suspended all regular visas and e-visas issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan issued on or before March 3 and have not entered India yet.

In South Korea, which is the worst affected country after China, over 5,000 infections and 28 deaths have been reported. South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday cancelled his planned trip to the UAE, Egypt and Turkey in response to COVID-19. In China, a total of 80,270 people have been infected, with 49,856 people discharged and 2,981 dead, according to government figures.

(Inputs from indianexpress.com)