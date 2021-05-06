13 deaths at govt hospital in TN, families allege oxygen shortage

Chennai: As many as 13 people died at a Government Hospital near here in a span of 24 hours, with their relatives alleging shortage of oxygen, a charge stoutly denied by officials on Wednesday.



The death of the 13, aged 40 to 85, in quick succession at the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital was not due to the shortfall of the lifesaving medical oxygen, top officials claimed.

The overnight fatalities triggered panic among the people in the area and outrage among the relatives of the deceased who alleged that a shortage of oxygen had led to the deaths. Chengalpattu district collector A John Louis, who reviewed the situation on Tuesday night, denied that the deaths were due to oxygen shortage.

"I was there at the field the whole night monitoring the situation. Oxygen supply (for the patients) was not interrupted," Louis told reporters on Wednesday.

He said a probe will be taken up by the director of medical education into "technical issues."

Of the deceased, only one patient was Covid positive while others tested negative but had viral pneumonia and comorbidities, hospital Dean Dr J Muthukumaran said.

"While six had comorbidities, seven patients who came in with complications also died within 24 hours, as they didn't respond to treatment," he said.

The staff on duty noticed oxygen levels dropping in some patients and immediately took steps to stabilise them, he said.

"We are thankful to the district collector who responded to our plea for replenishment of oxygen supplies last night and immediately arranged for a tanker of oxygen," he said. For the present the hospital has three days' stock of oxygen and the higher officials have assured more supplies soon, he added.