12,923 fresh Covid cases reported in a day; over 74 lakh vaccinated

New Delhi: With India continuing to record less number of fresh Covid-19 positive cases, the country is moving ahead in vaccination drive as it has become the fastest nation to reach the mark of over 74 lakh vaccine doses in 27 days' of the vaccination drive. According to the Union Health ministry's latest update, the cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 is 74,30,866 through 1,53,799 sessions held so far till 7 pm on Thursday. On the 27th day, 47 AEFIs cases have been reported till 7 pm.



Of the cumulative coverage, 5,790,832 are healthcare workers and 1,640,034 are frontline workers. However, the country has recorded 4,13,752 vaccinations through 10,743 sessions held in a single on the 27th day of the inoculation drive. Notably, except Mizoram and Daman & Diu, all states/UTs reported vaccination activity on Thursday. Meanwhile, India's Covid tally climbed to 1,08,71,294 with 12,923 fresh cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,05,73,372 and the recovery rate has jumped to 97.26 per cent. The death toll in the country due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,55,360 with 108 more people succumbing to it in the last 24 hours and the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent. Currently, there are 1,42,562 active Covid-19 cases, which account for only 1.31 per cent of its total caseload.