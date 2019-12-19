12 inmates dead in shootout at Panama prison

Millennium Post
Panama City: Twelve inmates were killed and about a dozen more were wounded in a gunfight inside a prison in the capital, Panamanian authorities said. The shooting occurred in a cell block that holds inmates who belong to a single local gang. Five pistols and three rifles were found after the shooting. The weapons appeared to have been smuggled into the La oyita prison in Panama City. agencies

