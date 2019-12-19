12 inmates dead in shootout at Panama prison
Panama City: Twelve inmates were killed and about a dozen more were wounded in a gunfight inside a prison in the capital, Panamanian authorities said. The shooting occurred in a cell block that holds inmates who belong to a single local gang. Five pistols and three rifles were found after the shooting. The weapons appeared to have been smuggled into the La oyita prison in Panama City. agencies
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Two dead in Mangaluru, one in Lucknow as protests turn...19 Dec 2019 4:44 PM GMT
'Fight US economic terrorism'19 Dec 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Bolivia orders arrest of former president Morales19 Dec 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Chinese students protest as varsity charter cuts 'freedom...19 Dec 2019 4:42 PM GMT
Small blasts hit Rakhine town as Suu Kyi visits19 Dec 2019 4:41 PM GMT