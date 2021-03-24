1,101 cases in Delhi, highest in over 3 months

New Delhi: Delhi reported 1,101 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest in over three months, while four people succumbed to the virus, the health department said.

It is the first time since December 24 that the city has recorded more than 1,000 cases. The new 1,101 cases are the highest since December 19 when 1,139 cases were recorded, according to official data.

Citing the prevailing situation, the Delhi government has imposed a ban on Holi celebrations in public places.