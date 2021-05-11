11 Covid patients die in Tirupati hospital due to problem in O2 supply

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested Coronavirus positive and has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, the RSS said.

Bhagwat, 70, has been showing common symptoms of the infection, the RSS said on Saturday.

"He is currently having common symptoms of COVID-19 and has been admitted to Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur. He is undergoing general check-up and caution," the RSS tweeted.

Bhagwat was admitted to the private hospital on Friday, hospital sources said. He is stable and under observation, they added.

"My prayers for the good health and well-being of Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji. I wish him a speedy and complete recovery," Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted.