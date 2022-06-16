10 people killed in 3 road accidents in MP

Bhopal: Ten people were killed and as many others injured in three road accidents in Chhindwara and Betul districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.



In Chhindwara, six people, including a child, were killed and five others injured late Wednesday night when their jeep fell into a well near Kodamau village.

The victims were returning from a marriage function in Bhajipani village, Mohkhed police station in-charge Gopal Ghasle said.

The well had little water and the jeep got stuck after falling into it, the official said.

The vehicle was later pulled out with the help of a crane.

The five injured persons were admitted to a hospital, the official added.

In Betul district, three people were killed and another person was injured when two motorcycles collided head-on near Sukhadhana village on Wednesday night, Sarni police station in-charge Ratnakar Hingve said.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Nagde (22), Sahil (24) and Sunny (23), he said.

Prima facie, the three victims were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident, the official said.

The injured rider was admitted to a primary health centre in Ghodadongri town in the district, he said.

In another accident in Betul, a speeding dumper collided with a bus while trying to overtake it on an under-construction four-lane road near Shahpura town on Wednesday night, a police official said.

The dumper driver, Vikas Dhurve, suffered serious injuries and later died in a hospital, he said.

Dhurve's assistant and three bus passengers received injuries and were undergoing treatment, the official said.



